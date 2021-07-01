Where to see July 4 fireworks

Although Spark!Fishers and its fireworks display have concluded, there are still places in the area to fireworks on July 4. What follows is a list of nearby options:

Fishers

There are three options in Fishers to catch a firework show. At the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, there will be a GlamericA concert at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks that should be viewable throughout downtown Fishers. There will be fireworks launched from a barge on the Geist Reservoir, viewable on the water or at one of the waterfront locations. The third will be near HSE schools and Geist neighborhoods. The fireworks will be launched from the Geist waterfront property on 111th Street and Olio Road. The Geist Marina, Feisty Waterfront park and Holland Park will be closed for safety, the Fall Creek Bridge will be open for traffic with no sitting or standing permitted for pedestrians.

Carmel-CarmelFest

Fireworks will be launched July 4 on the east and west sides of the city and will be launched July 5 in the central area of Carmel. Each display starts at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks will be synchronized to music on WHJE 91.3 FM.

Cicero- Lights over Morse Lake

The July 4 fireworks will begin at approximately 10 p.m. The best viewing location is at the intersection of Main Street and Buckeye Street in Cicero.

Conner Prairie- Symphony on the Prairie

The fireworks are set to a live performance by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra. The concert begins at 8 p.m. Prices are $75 to $80 for reserved seats, $10 to $35 for lawn seats and $125 for sunset lounge seating. The Symphony on the Prairie lasts from July 2 to July 4.

Lawrence- Fourth Fest

Part of the full-day Fourth Fest in Lawrence, the fireworks are set to begin at 10 p.m. They will be launched from Community Park, 5301 N. Franklin Rd. The better vantage points are along 56th Street near Post Road.

Noblesville- Fireworks Festival

The Fireworks Festival begins in Forest Park, 701 Cicero Rd. Noblesville, at 6 p.m. but the firework display does not begin until 10 p.m. Hairbangers Ball will perform at the park on the Republic Services Main Stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Westfield- Westfield Rocks the Fourth

From the Grand Park sports campus, 19000 Grand Park Blvd., the full Westfield Rocks the Fourth event is from July 2 to July 4 with fireworks on the final night. From the Main event stage, the Jai Baker Band will perform from 8:30 to 10 p.m. with the fireworks immediately at 10 p.m.

Zionsville- Fourth of July Celebration

From Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., the fireworks begin at 10 p.m. Parking is available at Lions Park and down the street off Zionsville Road. Cost is $8 per car.