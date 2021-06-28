Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – June 29, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “The Sound of Music” through Aug. 15. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Junior Civic Theatre

Junior Civic Theatre’s production of “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel will be presented at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 29-30. Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program will present “Revue!,” a cabaret show, at 6 and 8 p.m. June 29. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Red Barn Summer Theatre

Red Barn Summer Theatre’s production of “The Odd Couple” will run through July 3 at the Frankfort theatre. For more, visit redbarntheatre.net.

