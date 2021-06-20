Brewing up business at home

In a world where employees are beginning to work from home and coffee shops are becoming the next hot thing, Westfield residents Liz and Adam Duvall are embracing the best of both worlds.

The Duvalls co-own Viewpoint Roasters, a small-batch, home-based coffee roaster.

“Basically what that means is, we essentially roast to order,” Liz said. “When someone places an order with us online, it’s not coming from a stock of coffee. We are making their order right then and we do it out of our garage.”

The Duvalls set up a workshop in their garage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We seemed to buy into what a lot of other people did as well when they were at home and thought, ‘W’ve got time,’” Liz said. “My husband has been roasting coffee for a few years for family and close friends, and it was a fun hobby.”

The Duvalls do not add oils or additives to the coffee, and the beans they use are single-origin.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that coffee doesn’t just come off the earth roasted. It is actually surprising the amount of people who don’t realize you take coffee in an undrinkable state and it comes in a green form,” Liz said.

Liz said the company is family oriented and recently conducted a promotion called Community Coffee, with proceeds from coffee purchases donated to local nonprofits. All the coffee bags were designed by the Duvalls’ 5-year-old son, Graham.

“So, there were some very unique ones, some very artsy ones,” Liz said with a laugh. “We are excited to be a part of the community. We’ve met a lot of really great small business owners, and we are excited to just get more into the community as we live here longer and longer.”

For more, visit Viewpoint Roasters on Facebook.