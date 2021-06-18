Pence becomes 2nd former vice president to move to Carmel

For the second time during his time in office, a former vice president of the United States has become a constituent of Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

Mike Pence, who served as vice president under former President Donald Trump from 2017 until early this year, and his wife, Karen, recently purchased a home in northwest Carmel for $1.93 million. Dan Quayle, who served as vice president from 1989 to 1993, lived in Carmel when Brainard took office in 1996. He moved to Arizona several years later.

The Pence home is 10,349 square feet and has 7 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It sits on 5 acres and includes a pond, pool, indoor basketball court, media room and many other amenities. It was listed for $1.8 million. According to documents filed with the Hamilton County recorder’s office, the couple took out a $1.5 million mortgage.

The home has a Zionsville address but falls within Carmel’s city limits.

Brainard said he knows the Pences “fairly well” through state-level politics, arts events and the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

“I was serving as mayor when (Mike Pence) was governor (from 2013 to 2017), so we worked together pretty closely,” Brainard said.

Karen Pence is a watercolor artist, and one of her works — an exterior view of the Palladium — hangs in the Palladium’s Founders Room, a space used for donor receptions and other special events.

Mike Pence is originally from Columbus, Ind.

In addition to the former vice presidents, former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels also calls Carmel home.