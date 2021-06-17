Stevanato Group bringing over 230 jobs in move to Fishers

An international pharmaceutical leader is coming to Fishers and plans to add more than 230 jobs.

The Stevanato Group, headquarted in Piombino, Italy, will make Fishers its new U.S. hub, with an investment of $1.45 million in in a new 370,000-square foot facility that is expected to be completed by in 2023. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

“We are looking forward to joining the Fishers community, which shares our commitment to the pharma and health care industries, and to being a part of the new pharmaceutical and life sciences park the city is developing,” Stevanato Group vice president of U.S. business development Howard Drake stated in a media release.

The Fishers facility is expected to support and expand Stevanato’s EZ-Fill solutions, a line of syringes and vials. There will be office space in the Fishers building and an after-sales support center focused on supporting U.S. engineering customers.

“As we continue to see an emerging-life science cluster here in Fishers, we believe that Stevanato Group’s decision to invest in Fishers underscores the opportunity for growth. We are looking forward to welcoming Stevanato Group to our community,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated.

Helping draw Stevanato to Indiana, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered up to $2.9 million in performance-based conditional tax credits and up to $500,000 in performance-based conditional training grants. Fishers also is considering up to $1.2 million in additional incentives for the company.