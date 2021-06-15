Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – June 15, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s presents John Lloyd Young at 7:30 p.m. June 18-19 at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Reciprocal Productions

Carmel — Reciprocal Productions will presentation of playwright’s Jen LaGreca’s “Just the Truth” at 7:30 p.m. June 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. June 20. For more, reciprocalproducti.wixsite.com/my-site-1.

Live at the Center

Live at the Center presents “Audiodacity” at 8 p.m. June 19 in a livestream from the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register for livestream, visit thecenterpresent.org.

Westfield Playhouse

Think, Dog! Productions presents “Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle” at 7:30 p.m. June 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. June 20. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org/special-events.

