After being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pack the Cruiser food drive returned June 5 at Kroger grocery stores throughout Hamilton County. Local law enforcement officers greeted shoppers at the stores and provided lists of needed items. The event brought in 16,403 pounds of food and $8,178.84 in cash donations for food pantries and nonprofits in Hamilton County. . (Photos by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

