Letter: Choose solutions, not sides

Editor,

There have been two, rather ironic, follow-up letters to the editor regarding my take on Mr. Peek’s column in the May 11 edition of Current. I’d like a chance to reply.

It seems my opinion regarding Mr. Peek’s column “Time to get to work” has brought out several replies. Those replies reference “snowflake culture” and how saying things like how “everybody is crying” about things like “race” is considered “gusto.”

Discussing topics such as race and how the minimum wage has not kept up with inflation is not “crying.” Recognizing that these topics are worthy of discussion and that they need to be addressed is not a “drift toward snowflake culture.” It is a drift toward working together on common issues for the betterment of society, not “government meddling.”

My concern with Mr. Peek’s column is that it painted a picture of a binary world that does not exist — one where you’re either “thick-skinned, two middle-finger-in-the-air-types,” or someone that is “crying about people hurting your feelings.” That worldview is a polarizing false dilemma.

There are plenty of people with thick skin and gusto who also realize we have race issues in this country. Recognizing and addressing such topics is not “snowflake culture.” Having the courage to address these sensitive topics also is not the “antithesis of what made our nation great.”

I have found the true snowflakes are the ones who cannot recognize that life is not a battle between stereotypes. They would rather label people with terms such as “liberal” or “snowflake” instead of addressing the topics.

Such an approach is a divisive and numb-minded means to avoid real problems. Stop with the binary “us-against-them” arguments. Hurling terms like snowflake, liberal and crybaby will only be met with terms like boomer, Nazi and dullard.

We are in this together. Stop choosing sides and start choosing solutions.

Peter Lenges, Carmel