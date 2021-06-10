Women’s group benefits Hamilton County nonprofits

Carolyn Deines, Dana Randall and Mary Beth Woehrle founded 100+ Women Who Care of Hamilton County in January 2017 and held the first quarterly meeting in August that year.

“The whole idea of the giving circle is my $100 combines with other women, and we are able to make a bigger impact,” Randall said. “Especially now, a lot of those organizations really need our help. It’s an easy way with four hours a year to make a huge impact in the community.”

100+ Women Who Care of Hamilton County will meet in person at 7 p.m. June 16 for the first time since February 2020. The group, which will meet at the Delaware Township Community Center in Fishers, continued to conduct quarterly fundraising.

Randall said more than 100 women have contributed at least one time. Randall said regular attendance is 40 to 50 women.

Randall said they like to have more than 100 women, so they are seeking new members.

Nearly $80,000 has been donated to various nonprofits by the group.

“Each woman who is a member can bring a nominee of a 501(c)3 in Hamilton County,” Woehrle said. “The names go in a hat, and we draw out three names, and those three people drawn give a quick presentation of 3 to 5 minutes of who the organization is, why the money is needed, this is what they do and their mission.

“There is a question-and-answer period, and each member gets to vote which of the three get the checks written to them that night. One of the big strengths is we keep our meetings to an hour.”

The organization also reaches outside Hamilton County,

“But what we require is the donation we give has to remain and serve people in Hamilton County,” Woehrle said.

Each woman writes a check for at least $100 for the selected nonprofit. Two women can split the $100, but they only get one vote. Women can donate more than $100 if they choose.

During the virtual process, Randall said nominations were submitted to her and she put them in a hat to draw during Zoom meetings.

“Anyone connected with nonprofits understood the need remained and actually was greater for many of our charities (amid the pandemic),” Randall said. “The women were committed, and we continued a good participation rate.”

Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County was the chosen nonprofit in February. It was awarded approximately $5,075.

The Women Who Care concept sprang from the international organization 100 Who Care Alliance in 2006, when founder Karen Dunigan from Jackson, Mich., asked for help by trying to get cribs to needy mothers. She invited 100 women to a meeting and asked if they each could donate $100. Within the hour, they raised more than the $10,000 goal, and the first 100 Women Who Care chapter was born.

For more, visit 100womenwhocarehamiltoncounty.com.