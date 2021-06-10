ATI Drive-In Theatre to feature fathers’ favorite songs

This will be Don Farrell’s first Father’s Day since his father, Donald Farrell Sr., died Dec. 21, 2020 from COVID-19.

So, the Actors Theatre of Indiana’s Drive-In Theatre’s Father’s Day tribute will take on extra meaning. Farrell and fellow ATI co-founders Judy Fitzgerald and Cynthia Collins have put together a set list that includes favorites of their fathers for the concert set for 7 p.m. June 18 at the Monon Square Shopping Center, 620 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel.

“He would listen to his love songs of the ‘60s or James Taylor or Motown songs,” Farrell said. “He and my mom loved ‘My Girl.’ He loved the Righteous Brothers’ ‘You Lost That Lovin’ Feeling.’ We have a lot of great songs, like ‘How Sweet It Is (to be loved by you).’ It’s a nice tribute not just for our dads but all dads, especially those in the Baby Boomer generation.”

Collins said some other favorites include “Gentle On My Mind,” “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” “Peace Train,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and “Rhinestone Cowboy.”

“Brandon Alstott, who played Johnny Cash in ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ will join the trio with his guitar,” Collins said. “It’s a real mix of country, folk, rock, tight harmonies and the stuff that makes you move your feet. The Drive-Ins have been an artistic outlet for us. It has been the only source of performing we have had, besides our Cabaret at Feinstein’s. They have been a huge help to us as performers.

“Having different guests for each concert is a plus. Not just because it gives other artists a chance to do their craft but because performing with a variety of artists is what the performing arts is all about.”

Collins said her good friend Terry Woods has musically directed all the concerts.

“He is perfection, and we are extremely fortunate to have him on board,” Collins said. “Greg Wolff on drums and Greg Gegogeine on bass are known as ‘The Gregs.’ They have been with ATI a good long time, seasoned pros. You know when you do a gig with these guys, they have your back.”

For more, visit atistage.org.