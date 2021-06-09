Logistics company announces plans for Whitestown facility

ITS Logistics LLC, a third-party logistics company, announced it plans to locate new operations in Boone County, creating up to 199 new jobs by the end of 2024.

ITS Logistics, headquartered in Nevada, will invest roughly $11.8 million to establish the company’s first Midwest location at 4683 Albert S. White Dr. in Whitestown, according to a media release. The new 350,000-square-foot facility, in combination with an existing 1 million square feet of West Coast distribution space, will allow the company to offer national omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to nearly 90 percent of the U.S. population within a two-day turnaround period.

“As the Crossroads of America, we are perfectly positioned to help companies reach customers across the Midwest, across the country and around the globe,” Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb stated. “We will continue to deliver on our commitment to cultivating a pro-growth business environment, so companies like ITS Logistics can continue driving their business forward in all corners of our state.”

Founded in 1999 in Reno, Nev.,, ITS Logistics began with a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and two trucks. The company grew into a $1 million company within its first full year of operation. ITS now offers freight brokerage and asset lite transportation, dedicated and expedited transportation, omnichannel distribution, ecommerce fulfillment, drayage and intermodal and transportation management solutions. The company has grown in recent years, accruing nearly $500 million of revenue in 2020.

The company employs more than 600 team members across Nevada, California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania. ITS Logistics has already begun hiring administrative, warehouse, forklift, lT, HR and leadership positions in Indiana. Interested applicants can apply at its4logistics.com/join-our-team/.

“When researching regions in the eastern United States to expand our business, central Indiana was the obvious choice for several reasons — the geographic distribution advantages, the overall quality of the workforce, the strong partnership with the IEDC, the fact that Indiana is an extremely business-friendly state and a place where we truly feel that we can grow our culture and one day provide employment for more than 500 ITS team members,” stated Ryan Martin, president of ITS Logistics. “We’re greatly looking forward to the future of ITS in Indiana and see this location as an integral piece in our continued growth and national expansion.”

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered ITS Logistics LLC up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives when Hoosiers are hired. The Town of Whitestown is considering additional incentives.