Night & Day diversions – June 8, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s presents Don Farrell’s Frank Sinatra Tribute at 7:30 p.m. June 9 and Josh Kaufman at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Improbable Fiction Theatre

Improbable Fiction Theatre’s production of “Waiting for Godot” is set for 7 p.m. June 12 and 2 p.m. June 13 outdoors at Teter Retreat in Noblesville. For more, visit ftheatrecompany.org.

.