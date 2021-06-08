At the table with Anna: Twenty Tap

Where to go: Twenty Tap

Address: 5406 N. College Ave., Indianapolis

What to get: Crispy southern chicken

Price: $13

Anna’s take: I recently went to Twenty Tap in Broad Ripple for a Current Publishing editors’ night out. Although I’ve never been, I was pleased with the spicy crispy southern chicken sandwich that I ordered. The sandwich is available regular or spicy, and if you’re a frequent reader of this column, you know how I feel about spicy. I was very pleased with how hot the in-house hot sauce was, and if you’re sensitive to spicy things, I would suggest ordering the regular version because the spicy one definitely cleared my sinuses. The breaded chicken breast is topped with Bibb lettuce, tomatoes, house pickles and a black pepper aioli and served with a side of fries. As its name implies, Twenty Tap sells beers on tap, although according to its website, it has 38 offerings rather than 20. Regardless, it had some unique offerings. The Bare Hands Thai PA, a Thai-spiced IPA, paired wonderfully with the heat of the chicken.