Column: Let your (master bathroom) light shine

Commentary by Bill Bernard

When we talk to homeowners about remodeling their master bathrooms, we regularly hear about a large tub that often goes unused and a relatively small shower that gets used constantly.

The bathroom pictured here is one such bathroom. The “before” picture shows a rather large built-in tub placed in between a relatively short (height and length) vanity and a fully enclosed and cramped shower. A large glass block window brought sunlight into the room, but the light was largely blocked off by the walls enclosing the shower. It was important to our homeowner that we find a way to let the light coming through the window fill the space.

Eliminating the tub allowed us to relocate the shower to the corner of the room in front of the window. By enclosing the shower with clear glass walls, the light from the window was allowed to spread across the entire width of the room. We tiled the walls of the shower and vanity with bright white, oversized subway tiles that extended to the underside of the sloped ceiling.

The black fixtures, floor tile, accessories and accents in contrast with the white tiles, countertop, cabinets and room trim create a clean crisp look.

Let us help you let your light shine through.

