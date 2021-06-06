Characters of Carmel: Meet Jill Zaniker

Commentary by Shelly Gattlieb

Growing up in Carmel, Jill Zaniker knew that it was the perfect place to raise her three daughters. She is active in the local community and in National Multiple Sclerosis Society, helping to fight the disease that affected her late husband.

Zaniker serves on the board of the Actors Theater of Indiana, the only professional theater company in Hamilton County. She also is on the board of Discovering Broadway, an incubator for up-and-coming shows, and is vice president of development for The Chris Center, a new nonprofit care farm that is acquiring 7 acres in Westfield. It is raising funds for central Indiana teens to connect with nature, animals and a community garden.

Met her late husband: College sweethearts

Tattoo: ‘Love always’ and a cross in late husband’s handwriting, matching with three daughters

Favorite pastime: Painting, oils and acrylics

Most unusual experience: Camped in Antarctica

Escape from reality: Any live theater show

Thankful for: Faith, especially after becoming a widow

Member of: Second Presbyterian Church

Best way to relax: Walks on the Monon

A law she would create: All pants must have pockets

Favorite thing to support: All local businesses, especially Bash on Range Line Road

Proudest of: Three daughters

Signature perfume: Lollia

