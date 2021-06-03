Zionsville reports nearly 78 percent vaccination rate; BCHD reduces clinic hours

Per population, Zionsville has the second-highest vaccination rate in the state, according to the Indiana State Dept. of Health. Because of a decrease in vaccine demand, the Boone County Health Dept. has reduced hours at its COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The ISDH reports Zionsville’s ZIP code, 46077, is just behind neighboring ZIP code 46074, which includes portions of Westfield and Carmel, in vaccinating its residents. In Zionsville, 77.9 percent of all residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. In the 46074 ZIP code, 78 percent of all residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

But in other parts of Boone County, fewer residents are getting vaccinated. In Whitestown, 72.5 percent of residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 44.2 percent of residents in the 46052 ZIP code, which accounts for the remaining municipalities in Boone County, have been fully vaccinated.

BCHD Public Health Educator Claire Haughton said the department could not identify a singular reason for the discrepancies across the municipalities. But because of a decrease in vaccination demand, the BCHD is reducing hours at its Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds clinic.

“We have really gone down in the number of appointments we have been having, so it really doesn’t make sense for us to be at the clinic for such long hours during the week,” Haughton said. “It was going to happen eventually as more people got vaccinated, and we are getting fewer and fewer first-time appointments.”

Starting June 23, the clinic will operate on Wednesdays from 2 to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but residents can schedule an appointment at ourshot.in.gov.

The clinic will vacate the location at the fairgrounds in July for the Boone County 4-H Fair and move the clinic to a BCHD facility, Haughton said.

Additionally, the BCHD’s clinic now offers all three COVID-19 vaccines that have received emergency use authorization in the U.S.: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.