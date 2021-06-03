Summer Dwellin’ event supports Healthy&Dwell

Ronda Owens-Dehmer founded Healthy&Dwell in 2020 to improve the physical health of the population as a psychiatric nurse practitioner

A Noblesville resident, Owens-Dehmer said she started Healthy&Dwell in Hamilton County because the county did not have any type of supportive housing for people with mental illness, and she was convinced it was needed.

Healthy&Dwell, which has a home with five beds in Noblesville, will hold its first formal fundraiser called Summer Dwellin’ from 4 to 8 p.m. June 5 in Forest Park in Noblesville. The event will feature Voodoo Blue, a rock ‘n’ roll band. Emilee Dehmer, who now lives in Nashville, Tenn., will open with an acoustic guitar performance. There is no cost for the event, but donations are encouraged.

“Our mission is to help people with a serious mental illness manage their everyday tasks,” Owens-Dehmer said. “At Healthy&Dwell, they do not have to worry about fixing the sink or paying the water bill. They will have someone coming in daily to ask about how they are doing, make sure they have eaten and ask if they have taken their medication. They will have a clean, safe atmosphere to live in for as long as they like.”

Owens-Dehmer said the goal for the fundraiser is $5,000, with all proceeds going directly to providing safety and security to the people who live in the house. She said wants to make it a yearly summer kickoff for a nonprofit.

There will be a bake sale, food and games. There will be an online and in-person silent auction

For more, healthyanddwell.org.