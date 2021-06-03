Current Publishing
Christian Hanselmann during his time as an assistant coach with Tennessee (Submitted photo)

Hamilton Southeastern set to hire swim coach

Pending school board approval, Christian Hanselmann is set to become the new varsity head coach for the Hamilton Southeastern High School boys and girls diving teams. He’ll replace Andy Peterson, who recently retired.

Besides overseeing the varsity programs, Hanselmann also will be the new coach for the Southeastern Swim Club.  The school board is set to meet June 9.

“Coach Hanselmann brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Southeastern Swim Club,” Southeastern Swim Club President Brian Kertin stated in a media release. “His experience working with athletes of all abilities will benefit our beginning swimmers as well as our elite swimmers.”

Hanselmann is a 2014 graduate of Brigham Young University, where he twice lettered in swimming. He is a Fortville native who has coached at Eastern Michigan University, the University of Tennessee and the Carmel Swim Club.

Hanselmann earned a masters degree in sports psychology in 2015 at the University of Tennessee.

His wife, Jenny, also was a collegiate swimmer. She won eight SEC titles and 22 different All-America honors during her time at the University of Tennessee.

Before retiring, Peterson coached the Southeastern Swim Club and the HSE varsity teams for 29 years.

