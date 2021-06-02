Westfield tops COVID-19 vaccination rate; northern communities lag behind

Westfield tops the list for percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hamilton County with 76 percent of its residents vaccinated. Most other Hamilton County ZIP codes have at least a 50 percent vaccination rate, but some of the county’s northern communities are struggling to administer vaccinations quickly.

Hamilton County is the second-most vaccinated county in the state, with 59 percent of county residents fully vaccinated, which equates to 165,112 residents 12 and older. Yet in the northern communities of Sheridan, Atlanta and Arcadia, only 40 percent of residents are fully vaccinated.

“When we break our vaccination numbers down by ZIP code, we see considerably fewer people getting vaccinated in the northern, more rural area of our county,” stated Chris Walker, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Hamilton County Health Dept. “We need to reevaluate how we’re reaching residents in the Atlanta, Sheridan and Arcadia areas.”

Walker said there are 49 vaccination sites in the county, but only two are north of Ind. 32, which passes through Westfield and Noblesville.

“As we start to wrap up our mass vaccination clinic at the 4-H Fairgrounds, we need to find ways to ramp up vaccinations in the northern third of the county,” Walked stated. “How we do that remains to be seen. It could be a sustained vaccination clinic or pop-ups at summer festivals. We’ll know more soon.”

For more, visit hamiltoncounty.in.gov.

Percent of population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

46030 (Arcadia): 40 percent

46031 (Atlanta): 33 percent

46032 (Carmel): 65 percent

46033 (Carmel): 68 percent

46034 (Cicero): 54 percent

46037 (Fishers): 70 percent

46038 (Fishers): 57 percent

46060 (Noblesville): 53 percent

46062 (Noblesville): 61 percent

46069 (Sheridan): 39 percent

46074 (Westfield): 76 percent

46280 (Carmel): 63 percent

46290 (Carmel): 72 percent