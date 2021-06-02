Noblesville council member Wil Hampton to step down, move to Florida

Noblesville Common Council member Wil Hampton will step down from his position at the end of July as he and his family relocate to Florida.

Hampton was elected in 2015 to the Noblesville Common Council and reelected in 2019 to the District 4 seat on the nine-member council. He has accepted a position as associate director of athletics at Ave Maria University in Southwest Florida, near Naples.

District 4 includes South Harbour, West Harbour, Morse Pointe, Whitcomb Ridge, North 10th Street, Fairfield Farms, Potters Woods, Westbrook Village and a portion of Old Town. Hampton’s position on the council will be filled by a GOP caucus in August.

“We never thought we would leave Noblesville, but this opportunity is remarkable. Ave Maria is an authentic Catholic University, and I am driven by my faith to go make a difference,” Hampton stated.

Prior to serving on the council, Hampton was a well-known sportscaster in the Indianapolis television market. He also worked with the Indianapolis Colts, Ball State University, Marian University and Catholic Radio Indy.

“The work I’ve done throughout my career will help me a ton at Ave Maria,” Hampton stated. “We are continuing to build a great Catholic University in an awesome location.”

Ave Maria competes in the NAIA. Hampton’s duties will include being the athletic administrator for football, men’s basketball, baseball, men’s soccer, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis and men’s and women’s swimming. Hampton also will assist with fundraising, sponsorship sales and the game day experience.

Hampton and his wife, Becky, moved to Noblesville in 1996 and raised three children. They are John, who works for Gaylor Electric, and twins Will and Maggie, who will transfer to Ave Maria to continue their education. The Hamptons have been members of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church since 1996. Becky has been the coordinator of elementary religious education at OLG for the past 13 years.

“It’s tough to leave Indiana, especially our family and friends. I really enjoy being a member of the City Council and will miss not being a part of Noblesville’s continued growth and success.” Hampton stated. “Thank you to everyone who has helped my family and me on the journey. My feet will be in the sunshine state, but I’ll always be a Hoosier.”