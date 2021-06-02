New Live at the Center dates include low-price tickets for on-site audiences

The Center for the Performing Arts is extending its popular Live at the Center livestream concert series through the 2021-22 season, with 12 monthly events featuring top local and regional artists.

Along with the free livestreams that have drawn viewers from across the nation, the new season starting in July will welcome on-site audiences at $5 per person at the Carmel venue. Seating is limited. Tickets are on sale at thecenterpresents.org or 317-843-3800.

“We launched Live at the Center to provide music to our patrons and opportunities for local musicians during the pandemic, and the response from both sides has shown that we filled an important niche,” stated Jeffrey C. McDermott, president and CEO of the Center for the Performing Arts. “Now, with the easing of public health concerns, we’re excited to build on that foundation and welcome live audiences into the process, while still serving the broader community online and offering this high-profile opportunity for artists based in Central Indiana.”

Free to view on YouTube, Facebook and the Center’s website, Live at the Center delivers a front-row perspective on the best in local original music, with multi-camera HD video and rich stereo sound. More information on tickets and viewing options is available at thecenterpresents.org/LATC.

The newly announced performances from July 2021 through June 2022 are: The Indigos, alternative/funk-rock, 7:30 p.m. July 26, Palladium; Crescent Ulmer and the Tall Boys, folk-rock, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11, The Tarkington; and Josh Kaufman with Cliff Ritchey, singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9, 2021, Palladium; Vickery Chamber Live, classical, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, Palladium; Strange Birds, Americana/country, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, The Tarkington; Gordon Bonham & Gene Deer, acoustic blues, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Studio Theater; Clint Breeze and the Groove, jazz/hip-hop,

7:30 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022, Palladium; Zach DuBois, country, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022, Palladium; Native World, indie rock, 7:30 p.m. March 31, 2022, Palladium; The Brothers Footman, soul/rock, 7:30 p.m April 28, 2022, Palladium; Sophie Faught Quartet, jazz, 8 p.m. May 27, 2022, Palladium; Wife Patrol, alternative rock, 8 p.m. June 18, 2022, Palladium.