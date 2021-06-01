ISDH reports 370 additional COVID-19 cases

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced 370 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 744,213 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus.

To date, 13,211 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight since the previous reporting day. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,502,798 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,499,097 on Sunday. A total of 10,452,758 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To find a vaccination site, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or 866-211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1-888-IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

As of today, a total of 5,169,980 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,652,341 first doses and 2,517,639 individuals who are fully vaccinated.