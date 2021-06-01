Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 schedule offers wide variety of music

Carmel Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Janna Hymes can’t wait to see a full orchestra and a full Palladium for the 2021-22 season.

“Getting everyone back on stage playing a full repertoire as opposed chamber music (is exciting),” Hymes said. “We’re looking forward to having a full, packed theater where people can sit next to each other and feel comfortable and be back to where we were two years ago.”

With a limited audience capacity of approximately 25 percent since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic for all live performances at Carmel’s Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, Hymes said the CSO sold out every it was permitted to sell tickets.

Hymes said she is grateful for the support the CSO received during the challenging times.

The CSO will kick off its 2021-22 with its 8 p.m. performance July 4 as part of CarmelFest, first of four outdoor performances. The next performance at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 will be the inaugural collaboration between CSO and Hamilton County Parks at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel. The organizations have collaborated to present “Classical Mystery Tour,” which pays tribute to the music of The Beatles backed by the symphony orchestra.

“Playing at Coxhall has been of interest to me ever since I moved to Carmel,” said Hymes, who joined CSO as conductor in 2017. “It’s such a beautiful place and so well-situated, I always thought we could do a great concert there. It will be an exhilarating evening of Beatles music, which everybody loves. That’s the most popular, and I would say high-quality, Beatles tribute band. I’ve done this concert before (with another orchestra) and the guys look and sound like The Beatles.”

CSO will two Symphony Uncorked performances at Martinsville’s Cedar Creek Winery Sept. 12 and Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville Oct. 3. Hymes said the appearances will be the orchestra’s first at both wineries.

The first two Masterworks Series concerts at the Palladium are Oct. 9 with pianist Martina Filjak and Nov. 13 featuring the music of Black composer Florence Price. The Holiday Pops concert will feature performances at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Westfield High School with guest artist Jon McLaughlin, a singer/songwriter who grew up in Anderson.

“Jon is an audience favorite, and everyone comes out to hear Jon,” Hymes said. “It’s his holiday pops show with us backing him up.”

The 2022 portion of the schedule, all at the Palladium, will begin with a pops concert Jan. 8 with guest artist Byron Stripling, a trumpet player.

There will be a family fun concert Jan. 23, followed by the third Masterworks concert, which will feature the Harlem String Quartet Feb. 12.

“Since it’s around Valentine’s Day, it’s all music of love,” Hymes said. “There will be a dance segment from ‘Bridgeton’ and I thought that would be fun to put in the concert.”

Another pops concert features CSO with Serpentine Fire, a tribute band for Earth, Wind & Fire. It is set for Feb. 26. Hymes said Earth, Wind & Fire is one of her favorite bands.

“I’ve had a lot of friends that have done this (with Serpentine Fire) and I know it’s a wildly popular concert,” Hymes said.

Following a side-by-side concert with Fishers High School March 6, there will be Masterworks concerts March 12 and April 23. The April 23 concert will feature guest artist Edgar Meyer on double bass.

Hymes said it seems fitting because Meyer was scheduled to perform March 14, 2020, when the concert was canceled because the Center for the Performing Arts closed March 13 because of the pandemic.

“It will be nice to end the season with that and come full circle,” Hymes said. “It’s a dynamic, exceptional season and we cannot wait to welcome music lovers from throughout central Indiana to our many and varied performances.”

For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.