Carmel police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole more than $400 in merchandise from Best Buy at 10025 N. Michigan Rd. at approximately 5:10 p.m. May 24.

The suspects left the scene in what is believed to be a red Ford Ranger with a black toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2500 or

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 21-35461.