Blueprint for Improvement: Wine lover’s dream in Zionsville 

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners wanted to add a wine cellar and update the finishes in the basement.
- The wet bar was moved to an adjoining wall to create space for the wine cellar.
- Insulated glass was used in the windows and door of the wine cellar to regulate temperature.
- The wine racking was stained to match the cabinetry in the bar.
- The backsplash tile has a playful metallic finish.
- In the living room, built-in bookshelves flank the newly refinished fireplace, featuring a granite hearth and stone veneer.