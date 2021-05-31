Blueprint for Improvement: Wine lover’s dream in Zionsville 

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners wanted to add a wine cellar and update the finishes in the basement.

The wet bar was moved to an adjoining wall to create space for the wine cellar.

Insulated glass was used in the windows and door of the wine cellar to regulate temperature.

The wine racking was stained to match the cabinetry in the bar.

The backsplash tile has a playful metallic finish.

In the living room, built-in bookshelves flank the newly refinished fireplace, featuring a granite hearth and stone veneer.