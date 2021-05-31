Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Blueprint for Improvement: Wine lover’s dream in Zionsville 

Blueprint for Improvement: Wine lover’s dream in Zionsville 

0
By on Blueprint For Improvement

This 2006 home is in Zionsville’s Stonegate neighborhood. The owners wanted to add a wine cellar and update the finishes in the basement.

  • The wet bar was moved to an adjoining wall to create space for the wine cellar.
  • Insulated glass was used in the windows and door of the wine cellar to regulate temperature.
  • The wine racking was stained to match the cabinetry in the bar.
  • The backsplash tile has a playful metallic finish.
  • In the living room, built-in bookshelves flank the newly refinished fireplace, featuring a granite hearth and stone veneer.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts