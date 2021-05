Get it at Hotel Tango, Zionsville

Ingredients:

1 oz. bourbon

1 oz. orange-cello

.5 oz. lemon juice

.75 oz. banana papaya juice

.25 oz. ginger simple syrup

1 dash lemon bitters

Banana chip garnish

Directions:

Shake ingredients, serve in a stemmed Collins glass with chipped ice and garnish with a banana chip.