Red Barn Summer Theatre tickets now on sale

Season and individual tickets for the 2021 season of the Red Barn Summer Theatre are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at redbarntheatre.net (online processing fee applies) or by mail using the ticket order form attached to our season brochure. Season brochures can be requested by emailing the box office at boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com. The box office will open for the season to receive phone and in-person orders beginning June 2.

The Red Barn Summer Theatre, 2120 East County Rd. 150 South, Frankfort, will present three comedies this summer — the madcap mystery “Who’s In Bed With The Butler” June 9-20; the time-tested classic “The Odd Couple” by Neil Simon June 23-July 3; and the nostalgic musical comedy “The Marvelous Wonderettes” July 8-18.

The curtain will rise on all Wednesday through Saturday evening performances at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday and any additional matinees start at 2 p.m.

Red Barn Summer Theatre has an exclusive partnership with Blackhawk Winery and Vineyard of Sheridan. Red Barn will offer Blackhawk wines, along with beer, on selected evenings this summer.

Seating will be socially distanced in groups of two and four. Admission is limited to approximately 100 patrons each evening, so the Red Barn box office manager, Kylie Harshbarger, encourages everyone to reserve their seats soon.