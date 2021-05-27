Morrell Group to move into Washington Business Park

Morrell Group President Mark Garrett sees Noblesville’s Washington Business Park as the right fit for a new location.

“Noblesville is a modern, populated area with many new restaurants, businesses and amenities, which helps us attract new talent as we continue to grow,” Garrett said. “The Washington Business Park is ideally suited to meet our front office, warehousing and manufacturing needs and is centrally located for easy employee commuting and customer visits.”

Morrell Group, an advanced motion control solution provider for industrial and mobile applications, has announced plans to move its Indianapolis location to Noblesville. The new site will expand operations and generate new jobs in the engineering and motion control industries. Substantial growth has allowed Morrell Group to expand.

Morrell Group plans to move into the modern, climate-controlled Noblesville facility by June 1, 2022. The facility will have expanded space for office staff, manufacturing and warehousing.

“Morrell Group is a growing company that has offered highly engineered solutions, premier components and complete product and process life-cycle support to thousands of manufacturers for nearly half a century,” Garrett said “The relocation to Noblesville will equip our clients and team members with the resources needed to stay ahead of the curve, allowing them to innovate for the future.”

The company will be one of Washington Business Park’s first tenants. The Morrell Group will occupy 24,000 square feet in a 162,000-square-foot building being constructed by Patch Development. The Noblesville facility is expected to have 33 full-time positions when it opens.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said the city is excited to attract high-tech, engineering-based industry businesses like the Morrell Group.

“It’s also great to see businesses interested in Washington Business Park,” Jensen said. “We’re about to break ground on the infrastructure portion of the project and we are already seeing a quick return on our investment, and this is thanks to the forethought of Patch Development and Noblesville Common Council.”

The Noblesville Common Council approved the Washington Business Park project in January. The project turned 75 acres of undeveloped farmland adjacent to Ind. 37 into a business and innovation park.