There are no Carb Day concerts at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but Barstool Sportsbook 500 Party is holding a concert at 9 p.m. May 28 at Grand Park, 19000 Grand Park Blvd. Westfield.

Machine Gun Kelly will be the featured performer with a DJ set by Diplo.

Kelly, a singer and rapper, is known for blending contemporary and alternative hip hop and rock.