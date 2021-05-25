Westfield names new superintendent, assistant superintendent

The Westfield Washington Board of School Trustees named Paul Kaiser as the district’s new superintendent and John Atha as the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, both effective May 26.

The announcement comes after the retirement of previous superintendent Sherry Grate in December. Chris Baldwin has served as the WWS interim superintendent since Grate’s retirement.

Kaiser previously served as superintendent of Beech Grove City Schools for 13 years and has more than 40 years of education experience. He began his career as a teacher at Kokomo Haworth High School. He then became an assistant principal at Eastern High School in Greentown, principal at Decatur Central High School, assistant superintendent at Noblesville Schools and superintendent of Monroe-Gregg Schools and Beech Grove City Schools.

“I am excited to be coming home to Westfield and Hamilton County as the superintendent of Westfield Washington Schools,” Kaiser stated. “When I served as assistant superintendent at Noblesville Schools, my family and I lived in Westfield and my daughters were proud Shamrocks. I am honored to have the privilege of serving the Westfield community as superintendent of schools. Westfield Washington Schools has a long-standing tradition of excellence. Our emphasis will always be to provide a rigorous academic program for our students to prepare them for a career in the next phase of their lives.”

Atha previously served as president of Guerin Catholic High School and prior to that was the associate superintendent of Avon Community Schools. He has more than 30 years of education experience. In his assistant superintendent role, Atha will work directly with building administrators to support their curricular needs.

“I am excited to be joining the outstanding team at Westfield Washington Schools,” Atha stated. “My wife and I have lived in Westfield for the past 11 years, and we have a 2020 graduate of Westfield High School. We have experienced, first-hand, the high-quality education students receive and know the district’s success is grounded in its amazing faculty, staff and administration who work tirelessly each day for students and their families. Westfield Washington Schools has a commitment to excellence and to making our community better for all who live here. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a Shamrock and I can’t wait to get started.”