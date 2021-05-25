Noblesville implements wheel tax, surtax to fund Pleasant Street project

The Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved two ordinances that to implement a municipal wheel tax and a motor vehicle license excise surtax to help fund more than $113 million of the Pleasant Street project.

Deputy Mayor Matt Light presented on both ordinances. The wheel tax will be an annual $40 fee on certain vehicles registered within the City of Noblesville. The motor vehicle license excise surtax will be an annual fee of $25 on certain vehicles.

“The mayor has been resolute in his commitment to not delay the project any longer and to not pass it onto future generations,” Light said.

Noblesville resident Mike Corbett spoke to the council after Light’s presentation. Corbett voiced displeasure with the project and asked the council to instead implement a toll for the road when it’s complete.

“If people were willing to pay a toll, if people want to get through Noblesville more quickly, they might be willing to pay a toll to do that,” Corbett said. “It’s time for some innovative thinking. Noblesville has a very high tax rate, one of the highest in the county. In addition, we have some unpopular trash fees that continue to go up. There must be a point where it becomes economically dangerous to have such a high tax rate, and it’s a discouragement for businesses coming into town.”

After unanimously approving both ordinances, several council members spoke and said although they oppose increasing taxes, the road is a necessity and should not be further delayed.

Both taxes will be effective Jan. 1, 2022 and will be paid at the time a vehicle is registered.

