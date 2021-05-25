Night & Day diversions – May 25, 2020

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series will feature Joshua Thompson in a free livestream at 7:30 p.m. June 2 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. To register, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Feinstein’s

Feinstein’s Presents the duo of Branden & James at 7:30 p.m. May 28-29 at Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

