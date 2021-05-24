Column: Livin’ easy in outdoors comfort

Comentary by Bill Bernard

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it’s safe to assume that the unseasonably cold temperatures have come and gone. It’s well past time to start enjoying the outdoor living spaces around your home.

Pictured here is deck and patio project we recently completed. When we were invited to help transform this family’s backyard, the existing spaces included a small wood deck adjacent to their screen porch, and a fire ring that was separated from the deck by a generous portion of lawn.

The new design starts with a linear pergola that separates the existing driveway from the outdoor living spaces and creates a gateway to the new deck. The new deck is large enough to comfortably accommodate a table and chairs for dining, and it’s directly connected to the existing screen porch.

Stepping down from the deck is a new paver patio designed for a grouping of comfortable chairs and end tables. Extending off the far corner of the paver patio is a circular crushed stone patio that is centered around a natural stone boulder fire feature. With the combination of the fire feature, the crushed stone underfoot and the Adirondack chairs, it’s hard not to want to slow down, stop and take a break. I’m sure there’s a pitcher of lemonade somewhere nearby.

Let us help you create a space where the livin’ is easy.

Stay home, be moved.