Hub and Spoke opens to Makers Playground and Parks Dept.

Makers Playground, a community-oriented makerspace, opened May 22 at Hub & Spoke, 8100 E. 106th St., Fishers. The Fishers Parks Dept. also moved into Hub & Spoke.

“Fishers Parks is moving their headquarters from their Brooks School Road location to a larger, updated space at Hub and Spoke so they can do programs, activities and events right there in their own headquarters,” Fishers Public Relations director Ashley Elrod said. “Secondly, the Makers Playground was a concept that was a critical part of the Hub and Spoke building when it was first imagined. And in partnership with the Hub and Spoke institute, it was an opportunity for our parks department to bring a unique asset and program to the community and at the same time come together and create something good for our community and hopefully provide pathways into some of those skilled trade jobs in the future.”

Elrod said the combined facility will allow the parks department to expand its footprint in the community while also amplifying the Makers Playground, a program designed to empower the next generation of hands-on trade skills.

“The end intent is to partner with the schools and make sure everyone has access to the space. In this first year, the Makers Playground has begun through summer camp opportunities and field trip opportunities to initially start those programs,” Elrod said.