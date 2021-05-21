Carmel High School community mourns death of English teacher

The Carmel High School community is mourning the loss of an English teacher who died May 15 after a six-month battle with cancer.

Eugenie Corbin, 50, taught for 16 years in Carmel Clay Schools, spending the first decade of her career in Carmel at Creekside Middle School followed by six years at Carmel High School.

Cary Schwartz, a CHS counselor, described Corbin as a “‘Jane-of-all-trades’ in the world of English.”

“If there is one great takeaway to be gleaned from this long and wonderful career that Eugenie had in education, it was that her students were the most meaningful part of her job,” Schwartz stated. “She was the type of educator who put her students’ needs first so that deep and meaningful learning could take place. She prided herself on making her courses rigorous and engaging so that all students could access their greatest potential, and she enjoyed the process of instilling her love of learning and reading in the lives of her students.”

Corbin, a Fishers resident, earned a master’s degree in English Composition and Writing Studies from IUPUI in 2018. Schwartz said her close friend considered that “one of her most meaningful accomplishments.”

Funeral arrangements were not available as of press time.