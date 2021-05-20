Current Publishing
IU Health partners with Heart and Soul Clinic, Trinity Free Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines

IU Health North will conduct a free COVID-19 immunization clinic at NSPIRE Church, 18097 Sun Park Dr., Westfield, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22. The same event will be held June 19 for patients to receive their second dose.

The event is in collaboration with IU Health, Trinity Free Clinic and Heart and Soul Free Clinic.
Registration is required and can be done at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1. Upon registering, indicate IUHealth-NSPIRE-WestfieldMVAX as your vaccination site. Individuals ages 18 and older are eligible.

For assistance, call Heart and Soul Free Clinic at 317-804-5782 or Trinity Free Clinic at 317-819-0772.

