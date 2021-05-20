ATI, Feinstein’s to partner

Actors Theatre of Indiana will partner with Feinstein’s at the Hotel Carmichael in Carmel in presenting local and national entertainers once a month from June through October.

ATI kicked off live performances at Feinstein’s in March as part of the first dinner cabaret at the venue. ATI will present Katy Gentry as its guest in June. Gentry brings her powerhouse voice to perform “Strings of My Heart — The Judy Songbook” in a tribute to Judy Garland for a one-night only event at Feinstein’s at 7:30 p.m. June 24.

Michael Feinstein is the artistic director for the Center for the Performing Arts and the founder of the Great American Songbook Foundation in Carmel. Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is modeled after the legendary Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York. Feinstein’s will offer a variety of cabaret shows throughout the week.

“Actors Theatre of Indiana is thrilled to partner with this exquisite new venue and hotel to celebrate the power of live cabaret and enhance the quality of life for our Carmel community, our central Indiana community and the patrons of Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael,” ATI co-founder Don Farrell said.

Feinstein’s celebrated its official grand opening May 13.

“Our venue is truly like nothing else in the Midwest, and to be able to share this space with a great organization like ATI for these events is exciting for everyone involved,” stated Jamie Hopwood, general manager of Hotel Carmichael

Gentry, who originated the role of Judy in ATI’s 2007 premiere of “Beyond the Rainbow” and returned as 37-year-old Garland almost a decade later in 2017 for ATI’s reprise of the show, joins a trio of award-winning musicians, including Greg Wolff (fellow ATI alumni and master percussionist), Bethany Robinson (Indiana Jazz Educator of the Year and leader in the guest artist partnership with Jazz at Lincoln Center), and Orchard School’s faculty member and music director Dustin Klein to weave Garland’s signature sound and songs with stories and some musical surprises of her own.

For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.