Carmel City Council OKs parking garage regulations, funds for ice palace

The Carmel City Council met May 17 to discuss parking garage regulations, funding for a winter pavilion and a new civilian role for the Carmel Police Dept., among other matters.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance regulating traffic and parking in two garages.

What it means: Because the Indiana Design Center and Monon and Main garages are privately owned, city ordinances regarding rules in parking garages do not apply. Owners of the two garages signed an agreement enabling the city to enforce the rules in city-owned garages in these garages as well.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance appropriating $187,000 from the non-reverting Center Green Ice Rink Fund to help fund an ice palace.

What it means: The ice palace is a winter pavilion to be added to Carter Green during the winter months. City officials declined to provide additional details as of press time.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance that reclassifies the Carmel Police Dept.’s community resource specialist position to a community relations specialist.

What it means: Community Resource Specialist Ann Gallagher is retiring later this month after 30 years with CPD. The department has reevaluated the role she is leaving and decided to convert it to one that includes additional responsibilities, including a more active presence on social media. The new position will receive more pay, which CPD can cover within its budget.

What’s next: CPD will open applications for the new civilian position to city employees before opening it to the general public.