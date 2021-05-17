Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – May 18, 2020

Civic Theatre

Civic Theatre’s production of “A Few Good Men” has six remaining performances at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Performances are at 7 p.m. May 19-21, 2 and 7 p.m. May 22 and 2 p.m. May 23. In-person and livestream options are available. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Beef & Boards

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre will present “Smoke on the Mountain” through June 20. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Indiana Wind Symphony

The Indiana Wind Symphony will present “Moonlight Fantasy,” an eclectic musical mix, at 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Discovering Broadway

Discovering Broadway will present “Ever After,” a musical concert starring Christy Altomare and Corey Cott, at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel at 5 and 7 p.m. May 23. For more, visit discoveringbroadway.org.

Live at the Center

Meghan Cristeen Martin & the 1900 will perform a livestream concert at 8 p.m. May 21 at the Live at the Center series at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpersents.org.

