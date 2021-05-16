Snapshot: Service projects abound during Good Neighbor Week

Members of Northview Church make bracelets for Zoe Faith Foundation, which provides the bracelets to local mothers who experience loss during pregnancy. Congregants participated in a variety of service projects April 25 through May 1 during its Good Neighbor Week initiative. Other service projects included mulching a Carmel playground, assembling 475 hygiene kits for those in need or experiencing homelessness and deep-cleaning Brookside Community Church. Learn more at northviewchurch.us/gnw. (Submitted photo)
Snapshot: Service projects abound during Good Neighbor Week0
