Letter: Bill will protect Indiana’s people, wildlife

Editor,

It’s going to take all of us coming together to tackle climate change. That’s why I’m pleased to see that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators came together recently to reintroduce The Growing Climate Solutions Act, which uplifts the important role that our farmers, foresters and landowners play in creating a cleaner future.

This bill will help our landowners here in Carmel and beyond adopt sustainable management practices to reduce air pollution and remove carbon from the atmosphere — all while providing our rural communities with new sources of revenue as they recover from the COVID-19 crisis. Common-sense climate solutions, like reforestation and storing carbon in soil, will help protect Indiana’s people and wildlife.

Investing in our fields, farms and forests not only helps reduce pollution but also preserves habitats for birds. That’s important because Audubon’s science shows that rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns are threatening Indiana birds, like the stunning yellow-throated warbler.

I’m encouraged that Indiana’s U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young are co-sponsors of the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which is a significant step toward a sustainable future for all Hoosiers.

Audrey Kaul, Carmel