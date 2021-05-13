Owner of The GOAT asking court to allow it to reopen 

The owner of The GOAT is asking a Hamilton County judge to reverse an April 26 ruling by the Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals that effectively shut down the tavern.

Kevin Paul, owner of The GOAT, had petitioned the BZA for a use variance to allow the tavern to operate in a residentially-zoned area. Carmel’s Dept. of Community Services mistakenly allowed The GOAT to open in July 2020 without a variance. The site had previously been home to Bub’s Cafe, which received permission to operate only between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Soon after the tavern opened, neighbors complained about noise, litter and patrons of the establishment urinating and vomiting on private property. The complaints sharply decreased after The GOAT owners agreed to an extensive list of commitments to address the complaints, but BZA members who voted against the variance didn’t believe the problems had been adequately addressed.

The GOAT, 220 2nd St. SW, is the only parcel with residential zoning along the Monon Greenway in Carmel’s downtown and Midtown areas.

“All we want is to operate our family’s business under the same rules as everyone else in Midtown Plaza, including our neighboring restaurants and taverns,” Paul stated. “Legal action is the last thing we prefer, but until this is resolved, our doors are closed and nearly 30 people are wondering how they will support themselves and their families.”

Current has reached out to the City of Carmel for comment.