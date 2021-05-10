Snapshot: Synergize sets fundraising record 

Jason Ulm, vice president of sales at AxiaTP, speaks during the Synergize 4:30 Meetup held April 27. Synergize, an organization dedicated to building friendships and community impact, raised $15,491 — a record for a Synergize event — for DADCAMP at the meetup. DADCAMP exists to build stronger families by creating life-changing experiences for fathers and children. The funds will support DADCAMP programming and help it expand. Learn more at synergizeindy.com.
Snapshot: Synergize sets fundraising record0
