Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Snapshot: Synergize sets fundraising record 

Snapshot: Synergize sets fundraising record 

0
By on Carmel Community

Jason Ulm, vice president of sales at AxiaTP, speaks during the Synergize 4:30 Meetup held April 27. Synergize, an organization dedicated to building friendships and community impact, raised $15,491 — a record for a Synergize event — for DADCAMP at the meetup. DADCAMP exists to build stronger families by creating life-changing experiences for fathers and children. The funds will support DADCAMP programming and help it expand. Learn more at synergizeindy.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×