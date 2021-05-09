Encore resident finds perfect place for her retirement lifestyle

By Steve Schneider

As an 84-year-old widowed woman trying to find the perfect place to reside, Margaret Durham wasn’t sure where to start. She wanted a place where she felt comfortable and a location that was convenient for church, medical visits and shopping.

“It was a complete relief when I found Encore 55+ Boutique Apartments,” Durham said. “It was just what I was looking for. The amenities are great, along with the staff, (and) the grounds and inside of the community is immaculate.”

Prior to her retirement, she worked at a bank in its residential and commercial real estate divisions. Because of her hard work, she had a successful career and saved enough for retirement to travel to places like Alaska, Hawaii, Jamaica and other Caribbean destinations.

Like many people her age, COVID-19 has prevented her from traveling to visit family.

“I have three adult children, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, so I’m looking forward to seeing them and having them visit me at Encore,” Durham said. “But I’ve kept very busy the past year enjoying my beautiful apartment and doing jigsaw puzzles, internet games and watching television shows. I also keep active one or two days a week with ministry work making telephone calls and participating in conference calls. I have been a member of Eastern Star Church over 25 years and have stayed busy even during the pandemic. It’s a great source of pleasure and very rewarding for me.

“Hopefully, the pandemic will be over soon, plus as the weather gets better, that will allow myself and my fellow residents to start to enjoy our wonderful outdoor amenities. I’m looking forward to my grandkids and great-grandkids getting to see the fitness center, the theater room and all the other great amenities Encore has to offer.”

Encore 55+ Boutique Apartments have upscale interior features that include gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers and closets, interior entrances, keyless apartment entry, in-unit full-size washer and dryers and private patios and balconies. Encore offers five different floor plans, and garage and storage units are available. The apartments are at 75th Street and Binford Boulevard, close to shops, medical facilities, grocery stores, casual and fine dining restaurants and parks and has easy access to major roads.

“If you’re searching for the perfect place like I was, I recommend you visit Encore,” Durham said. “I believe you’ll like what you see in the community, but more importantly, you’ll enjoy the new friendships you’ll make.”