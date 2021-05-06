Police investigate morning gunfire at Flats at Fishers Market 

Fishers police responded to reports of gunfire at 7:30 a.m. May 5 at the Flats at Fishers Market, 9588 Ambleside Dr.

No one was reported injured and there have not been any arrests. Officers responded with K-9 units, a drone and emergency response team personnel. After a search, the officers deemed the area safe. Detectives and evidence technicians will continue to gather information and interview witnesses.

Police said the incident was isolated and “not a random act.”

Nearby schools and day cares were placed on heightened alert while the officers conducted searches.

The situation is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.