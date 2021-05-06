Current Publishing
Airtron
You are at:»»»Police investigate morning gunfire at Flats at Fishers Market 

Police investigate morning gunfire at Flats at Fishers Market 

0
By on Fishers Community

Fishers police responded to reports of gunfire at 7:30 a.m. May 5 at the Flats at Fishers Market, 9588 Ambleside Dr.

No one was reported injured and there have not been any arrests. Officers responded with K-9 units, a drone and emergency response team personnel. After a search, the officers deemed the area safe. Detectives and evidence technicians will continue to gather information and interview witnesses.

Police said the incident was isolated and “not a random act.”

Nearby schools and day cares were placed on heightened alert while the officers conducted searches.

The situation is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Robbie Ruble at 317-595-3319.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts

×