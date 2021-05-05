Noblesville Schools to conduct public meeting on diversity, equity and inclusion practices

Noblesville Schools Supt. Beth Niedermeyer will address the district’s approach to diversity, equity and inclusion practices May 13, a topic that has stirred strong opinions in Hamilton County’s other school districts.

Parents protested the DEI practices at a May 4 Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees work session, although public comment wasn’t allowed because it was a work session and the item was not on the agenda. Noblesville Schools announced that the DEI item won’t appear on any future agendas, stating that “since school board meetings cover school business, and this topic is not on upcoming agendas for public discussion, we’ve created a special opportunity for you to learn how Noblesville Schools is approaching this issue and for you to share your comments.”

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. May 13 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center, 1776 Field Dr. After Niedermeyer speaks on the district’s approach to DEI topics, attendees will be able to ask questions, share ideas and provide input.

Space is limited and attendees must pre-register. Attendees also must be Noblesville residents. To register, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSerfPQ_IPjNlTvA11RX3KHQqOQXyrxWyWJKp_EJzBwOgKsGTg/viewform.