More than half of all eligible Boone County residents fully vaccinated

More than 50 percent of eligible Boone County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Indiana State Dept. of Health.

With 50.8 percent of county residents fully vaccinated, Boone County is the second Indiana county to fully inoculate more than half of its eligible population. Ohio County in southeast Indiana has fully vaccinated 56.5 percent of its eligible population, although it has significantly fewer residents. According to the ISDH, 52,224 eligible Hoosiers reside in Boone County, and 4,860 reside in Ohio County.

Claire Haughton, public health educator for the Boone County Health Dept., said the number of fully vaccinated county residents is encouraging.

“I think everybody thinks it’s very exciting,” Haughton said. “From the get-go, I think Boone County has really tried to take a proactive approach to the pandemic. We are all just really thankful Boone County is kind of leading the way. This is not the first time we have heard from our emergency preparedness partners at the state that Boone County has been doing a really good job. I think it’s just a testament to the community working together and, of course, always our volunteers.”

Although counties across the state report more residents becoming fully vaccinated, state health officials have said clinics are administering fewer vaccinations each week, indicating a decrease in demand now that all Indiana residents 16 and older are eligible for vaccines and walk-in appointments are now offered.

Haughton said the BCHD, at its Boone County 4-H Fairgrounds clinic, has not seen a drastic decrease in vaccine demand, although it is offering fewer available hours. The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday.

“Our vaccine clinic has been holding pretty steady,” said Haughton, adding that the clinic vaccinated more than 300 people May 4, most of whom were receiving their second dose.