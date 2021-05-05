ISDH: more than 2 million Hoosiers fully vaccinated

The Indiana State Dept. of Health today announced more than 2 million Hoosiers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of today, a total of 4,395,106 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,389,057 first doses and 2,006,049 individuals who are fully vaccinated.

“Doubling the number of Hoosiers who are fully protected from COVID-19 in just over two months is a reason to celebrate, but we need to continue to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so that we can protect our communities and the people we love,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said.

Hoosiers age 16 and older can receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended but are not required at most clinics. To find a vaccination clinic, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1.

Also Wednesday, the ISDH announced 1,160 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 725,353 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the new coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,960 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 since yesterday. Another 413 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,401,725 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,397,243 on Tuesday. A total of 9,904,926 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the ISDH since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.