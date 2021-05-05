Civic Theatre’s ‘A Few Good Men’ opening postponed until May 12

The opening of Civic Theatre’s production of “A Few Good Men” has been postponed for what Civic Theatre officials described as “circumstances beyond our control.” No additional details were available.

The play, which was scheduled to start May 7 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, will now open May 12. There also added performances at 7 p.m. May 19 and 2 p.m. at May 23. Patrons who had reserved seats for May 7-9 will be contacted by the box office to reschedule. For tickets, visit civictheatre.org