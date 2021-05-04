Teen entrepreneur opens Naptown Kicks in Carmel

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Daniel Lamers has a passion for entrepreneurism, and he’s not waiting until he graduates high school to pursue it.

Lamers opened Naptown Kicks in the Mohawk Landing shopping center at 7 E. 126th St. on May 1. Naptown Kicks is a resale shop for high-end limited sneakers and apparel.

“We buy, sell and trade,” Lamers said. “I’ve been into shoes for about seven years and reselling them for about two years. This is more like a pop-up shop.”

Lamers said his new business at 7 E. 126th St. is temporary and will be open through October. The shopping center will be demolished Oct. 31. If sales go well, Lamers plans to move his business elsewhere.

“If sales don’t go well, I’ll probably go back to reselling (online) and maybe make a website,” he said.

Lamers sells Nike Jordans that are no longer sold in stores and not easy to find online. He also sells the Yeezy brand, produced by Kanye West, and Nike Dunks, a skateboarding shoe.

Lamers said the pop-up shop is for collectors, hobbyists and anyone looking for a unique pair of sneakers.

“Opening this pop-up location is all about learning what it takes to run a business at a young age so I can work toward achieving my dream of owning a permanent location someday,” Lamers said.

After he graduates this year, Lamers said he is going into the workforce. In addition to owning Naptown Kicks, he also is an intern at Century 21 Scheetz at Olio Road and 116th Street in Fishers. Although owning a business is his dream, he said he also is interested in learning more about real estate.

Naptown Kicks is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. It is closed through the week when Lamers attends class and works at his internship. Shoe prices range from $200 to $400, and some products are used. For more, visit naptownkicks.business.site.